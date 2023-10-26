Fidelity Bank boosts Nigeria’s non-oil exports with FITCC Houston, signs $40m deal

The much-anticipated second edition of the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC) got off to a boisterous start on Tuesday, 24 October 2023 as leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc hosted a broad range of businesses, regulators, members of the diplomatic corps and other guests to the opening ceremony in Houston, Texas, United States.

A key part of the event was the exhibition which featured more than 160 Nigeria and U.S.-based businesses active in the fintech, commodities, fashion, cosmetics, service, creative, agriculture and extractive industries in the non-oil sector. One of the exhibitors and the Founder/CEO, Oriki Spa, Joyce Awosika said, “We look forward to meeting all our amazing customers and we promise them an impactful experience with our products that would leave a lasting impression.

