FG, UNIDO partner to reduce unemployment, boost industrialisation

Oyetola made this disclosure while responding to the offer made by UNIDO to partner with the Ministry. He said: “I must commend you for the wonderful partnerships that have existed between our various states and UNIDO.”
He said: “The best way to go is to develop an industrial area to ensure we can produce, bearing in mind the best of quality assurance, so that the product can compete with any other product in the world”.The Minister explained that the Ministry has plans for environmental sustainability in whatever it does, adding that he is willing to partner with UNIDO in those areas that will be beneficial to the citizens of Nigeria.
The minister while urging the representatives of UNIDO to invest in fishing, assured that fishing, its regulation, and other element with potential to grow the nation’s economy will be kept safe to protect the people harvesting the marine resources.The Minister also stated that the ministry will synergize with UNIDO in growing the technology and entrepreneurial development to ensure that institutions are harnessed for the socio-economic development of the country.
Bakole disclosed that UNIDO offers opportunities for investors and technology suppliers as well as fosters potential partnerships and gives unique services to entrepreneurs and business institutions that have re-created into global networks.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕