FG, UNIDO partner to reduce unemployment, boost industrialisation

Oyetola made this disclosure while responding to the offer made by UNIDO to partner with the Ministry. He said: “I must commend you for the wonderful partnerships that have existed between our various states and UNIDO.”

He said: “The best way to go is to develop an industrial area to ensure we can produce, bearing in mind the best of quality assurance, so that the product can compete with any other product in the world”.The Minister explained that the Ministry has plans for environmental sustainability in whatever it does, adding that he is willing to partner with UNIDO in those areas that will be beneficial to the citizens of Nigeria.

The minister while urging the representatives of UNIDO to invest in fishing, assured that fishing, its regulation, and other element with potential to grow the nation’s economy will be kept safe to protect the people harvesting the marine resources.The Minister also stated that the ministry will synergize with UNIDO in growing the technology and entrepreneurial development to ensure that institutions are harnessed for the socio-economic development of the country.

Bakole disclosed that UNIDO offers opportunities for investors and technology suppliers as well as fosters potential partnerships and gives unique services to entrepreneurs and business institutions that have re-created into global networks.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: ‘Work for nation’s progress’The Nation Newspaper ‘Work for nation’s progress’

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Wema records strong Q3 resultThe Nation Newspaper Wema records strong Q3 result

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Canada pledges $18m for humanitarian responses in NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper Canada pledges $18m for humanitarian responses in Nigeria

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: President woos Belgian, Norwegian investorsThe Nation Newspaper President woos Belgian, Norwegian investors

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu declares war on sharp practices in mining sectorThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu declares war on sharp practices in mining sector

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Reps seek justice for slain female Corps memberThe Nation Newspaper Reps seek justice for slain female Corps member

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕