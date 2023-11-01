FG, UNIDO partner to mop up unemployment, promote industrialization

Oyetola made this disclosure in a statement, on Wednesday, signed by the Ministry’s Director, Press & Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi, in Abuja. “I must commend you for the wonderful partnerships that have existed between our various states and UNIDO.”

“The best way to go is to develop an industrial area to ensure we are able to produce, bearing in mind the best of quality assurance, so that the product can compete with any other product in the world”, he added.

The Minister further disclosed that part of the pillars of the present Administration is food security and assured that Marine and Blue Economy has been mandated by Mr. President to contribute meaningfully to that.

