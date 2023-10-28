FG to revamp steel sector, overhaul MTI

The Federal Government is set to revamp Nigeria’s steel sector to enhance the economy, create employment opportunities and speed towards industrialization.

During the visit, the Minister paid a familiarisation visit to Governor Chukwuma Soludo at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia. Receiving the Minister, Governor Soludo commended the present administration for putting their hands on what is important, expressing optimism that the present government will put things in place to unleash the great potential of the country.

He revealed that it was the first facility tour the Ministry was embarking under his watch, saying that the visit was a result of a carefully planned agenda. Earlier, the Director and Chief Executive, MTI, Onitsha, Mr. Bode Fakuade, solicited for increased government attention towards the Institute by way of putting more infrastructure as well as funding, saying that it will go a long way to impact skills on the young people thereby solving restiveness. headtopics.com

“The institute is in serious shortfall of both teaching and non-teaching staff. This has adversely affected the performance output in terms of delivering quality training programmes. Efforts should be intensified to obtain approval from the Head of Service of the Federation to engage additional technical and non-technical staff to complement the existing workforce.

Earlier, while the Minister paid a courtesy visit to the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, the monarch

