FG To Provide Technical, Logistics Support For ‘Naija Design Hub’ Reality Show

This was contained in a letter to the managing director and chief executive officer of Cipriani limited, Mr Segun Maku, organiser of the show.

The federal ministry of works through the director for FG workshop, Engr Christian Onyinbo, assured the organiser of making the workshops in Ijora, Lagos and Kuje, Abuja available for Cipriani. In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday, Onyinbo said “I am directed to info,rm you that we have gotten approval for Cipriani limited to use ijora workshop Lagos for the training of government officials and participants interested in the 3D house printing technology, while we are working on Kuje zonal workshop approval and your other partnership requests.

The ‘Naija Design Hub’ Reality TV Show brings together the most talented and visionary designers from across the country. With an intense competition format, this show is all about pushing creative boundaries, transforming ordinary spaces into extraordinary works of art, and redefining the way we perceive architecture and design.The show is a groundbreaking building design reality TV competition that brings together the brightest design talents from across the nation. headtopics.com

The show is designed to challenge contestants to think outside the box and redefine the limits of architectural innovation. With world-class judges and stunning transformations, the show is set to revolutionize the way we experience architecture and design on television.It is organized by Cipriani Limited, a leading real estate and entertainment outfit committed to delivering cutting-edge ideas that inspire innovation.

Godwin Aruwayo set for 3rd edition of “1 Chance with Godwin” reality showAll is set for the third edition of '1 Chance with Godwin' , a live reality/talent hunt show hosted by exceptional on-air-personality, entertainer and first voice of Naija FM , Godwin Aruwayo. Read more ⮕

BBNaija: Seyi should apologise to my parents – Ilebaye on lack of home training remarkBig Brother Naija All Stars winner, Ilebaye has asked her colleague, Seyi Awolowo, to apologise to her parents over his comment during the show. DAILY POST recalls that Seyi had during their stay on the reality show said Ilebaye lacks home training. Read more ⮕

BBNaija All Stars: I’m Not Friends With Mercy EkeFormer Big Brother Naija All Stars contestant, Venita Akpofure, has cleared the air on her relationship with fellow housemate, Mercy Eke. Read more ⮕

‘No woman can say she hasn’t done abortion once or twice’Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, simply known as Phyna, has asserted that there's hardly any lady who hasn't done an abortion. She claimed that most women have done abortion at least once or twice. Read more ⮕

BBNaija All Stars: I’m not friends with Mercy EkeFormer Big Brother Naija All Stars contestant, Venita Akpofure has cleared the air on her relationship with fellow housemate, Mercy Eke. Venita, during her recent interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa, said she and Mercy are not friends. Read more ⮕

How Much is a $10 Roblox Gift Card in Naira on TbayRoblox has taken the world by storm, captivating the imaginations of millions with its creative platform that allows users to design and play their games. For Roblox enthusiasts in Nigeria, one of the most convenient ways to enhance your gaming experience is to use a Roblox gift card. Read more ⮕