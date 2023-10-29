FG to integrate Almajiri, out of School children to Schools

The Minister of state for Education, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu has said that, the federal government will soon integrate the over 10 million Almajiri and out of school children the the established National commission for Almajiri and out of school children with a view to learn skills that will make them self-reliant.

He said with the establishment of the National commission for Almajiri and Out of School Children by the federal government the increased number of Almajiri and out of school children roaming the streets of urban centers will drastically be reduced to the beariest minimum.

"We are not in anyway trying to rob you of your traditional Qur'anic schools, " we only want the students to have some vocational skills after graduation which will earn them a living and recognize certificate after graduatión."

Earlier in his remarks, the secretary to the state Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Sifawa who represented the state governor at the interaction session between the Minister, the Ulamas and school principals said, the state government would give full support and cooperation to the new commission.

" Iam optimistic the new commission going by it's contents will reduce unemployment and create jobs among the teaming graduates, the Ulamas, Almajiri and out of school children who will learn vocational skills"

” The state governor Ahamed Aliyu Sokoto has made Education as one of the cardinal objectives of his administration 9 points agenda.” In his remarks the executive secretary of the National commission for Almajiri and out of school children Hon Sha’aban Sharada said Nigeria has over 500,000 out of school children roaming the streets, which he said the commission hope to reintegrate in it’s new school integration programs.

" We will also employ over 200,000 by 2017as either facilitators, teachers and other skills and unskilled staff in the commmission's designated schools around the country" stated the executive secretary.

