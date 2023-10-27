FG to expand school feeding programme

has commenced steps aimed at expanding the coverage of the school feeding programme to accommodate children in military schools, para-military schools, out-of-school children, and children in emergency settings to reach universal coverage by 2025.
Anjor Obande, National Program Manager of RH-NHGSFEHP made this known at the launching of the School Feeding Program-Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition’s (GAIN) ENSAND project in Abuja where she affirmed that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, and the National Coordinator, National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Halima Shehu have expressed their unflinching support for the partnership with GAIN.
“Home-Grown School Meals has the potential through coordinated, multi-sectoral, and consolidated efforts and partnership, to significantly contribute to enhancing food and nutrition security in households and communities all over the country. headtopics.com
“Recently at the School Meals Coalition Ministerial Meeting, we committed to expanding the programme beneficiaries to include children in military schools, para-military schools, out-of-school children, and children in emergency settings to reach universal coverage by 2025.
She also disclosed that the RH-NHGSFEHP is establishing a school Meals Basket Fund in line with the NHGSFP Policy approved in May 2023. This, according to her, will be a significant investment in the future of Nigerian children, which will contribute to expanding the beneficiaries of the programme and the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). headtopics.com
