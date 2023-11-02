FG to close Third Mainland Bridge for five weeks repair

“In view of the above, the motoring public are hereby notified that the repair works will begin with the ramps connecting Oworonshoki to Adekunle and Lagos-Island (Adeniji Adele) to Adekunle simultaneously.

“Motorists are, therefore, advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials by obeying and observing all diversions as directed. They are encouraged to use the alternative routes,” she said. Kesha said tow trucks and vehicles would also be deployed for prompt removal of distressed vehicles and trucks.

Likewise, the ones coming from the island on the Adeniji side going to Adekunle should use alternative routes because there will not be access to Adekunle. The Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abdullah Shawesh, yesterday called on the international community to mediate for a two-state solution to end the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The envoy made the call while addressing newsmen in Abuja on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Shawesh said that since the invasion of Gaza by Israeli forces, more…

Many African governments are currently caught in the crisis of refining domestic debts at cut-throat costs even as they overstretch the funding capacity of their central banks to bridge the gaping hole in their finances, a situation that has left many in dire straits, a report by S&P warned yesterday.President Bola Tinubu has asked the National Assembly to approve a loan of $7.86 billion and €100 million under the Federal Government’s 2022-2024 external borrowing plan.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELSTV: FG To Close Sections Of Third Mainland Bridge For Five WeeksBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Seven Things To Know As FG Begins Third Mainland Bridge RepairsThe Federal Government will commence comprehensive rehabilitation the 11.8-kilometre Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos today.

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Nigeria Engages German Firm On Nigeria’s $700m Solid Minerals DepositsThe federal government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a German firm on Nigeria's $700 million solid mineral deposit.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: 4th Mainland Bridge: Sanwo-Olu, Afrexim, Access banks seal $1.35bn partnership pactGOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, African Export-Import Bank, Afrexim and Access Bank, yesterday, signed a partnership agreement worth $1.35 billion for infrastructure investment in the state.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕