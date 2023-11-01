FG To Close Sections Of Third Mainland Bridge For Five Weeks

Keisha revealed that the ramps will be closed to traffic by 7 a.m. on Monday, 6th November 2023 for 5 weeks She advised motorists to cooperate with the traffic management officials by obeying and observing all diversions as directed and encouraged them to use the alternative routes as attached.

