FG to build energy industry benefiting all Nigerians

The minister stated this in a speech delivered at the Domestic Gas and Infrastructure Summit organised by the Abuja Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ekpo, in a statement by his spokesman, Louis Ibah, described the conference theme: “Building a Sustainable, Resilient Gas and Renewable Energy Sector in Nigeria and Beyond” as timely and essential. He said with the world rapidly shifting towards decarbonization, it was imperative that gas is positioned to play an instrumental role in Nigeria’s energy transition.

The minister described Nigeria's decarbonization agenda as not just an environmental necessity, but an economic strategy to position the country as a key player in the global low-carbon future. He said: "Our roadmap is not just about pipelines and power; it is about people — our commitment to creating gender equitable solutions in energy transitions is unwavering. We are dedicated to building a resilient and sustainable energy industry that includes and benefits every citizen, recognizing the role of women in energy, ensuring inclusivity, and leveraging diversity as a strength."

Ekpo said in the quest for diversification and sustainability, the government was also looking at alternative energy sources with methanol production as a viable option. “As a clean fuel, methanol holds great promise for energy security, environmental stewardship, and economic development. Our policies are tailored to support this expansion, providing robust frameworks for successful integration into our energy mix,” Ekpo said.

According to Ekpo, the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 marked a watershed moment in addressing the infrastructural deficit that has long plagued the Nigerian gas sector.

