FG targets over 10million children for School Feeding Programme

The programme was in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons. Adeniji said the school feeding initiative under the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda was targeting pupils from primary one to three across the country.
She said the initiatives of this nature hold the power to effect substantial positive change in the lives of the most vulnerable citizens. While reiterating the objectives of the school feeding programme model, Adeniji said the programme was aimed to increase resilience, promote equity, stimulate growth and poverty reduction.
According to her, a vision is cast for a Nigeria wherein every child enjoys access to quality education and nutritious sustenance, regardless of their background or geographical location. The Vice-Chancellor, Wesley University Ondo, Prof. Samuel Sunday Obeka, has appealed to faith-based universities to consider slashing their fees considering the present economic situation in the country. He also debunked allegations that the university owed their part-time lecturers salaries and refuted the allegations as not only mischievous but also spurious. The institute is the first…
Nigeria Headlines
