FG targets over 10million children for School Feeding Programme

The programme was in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons. Adeniji said the school feeding initiative under the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda was targeting pupils from primary one to three across the country.

She said the initiatives of this nature hold the power to effect substantial positive change in the lives of the most vulnerable citizens. While reiterating the objectives of the school feeding programme model, Adeniji said the programme was aimed to increase resilience, promote equity, stimulate growth and poverty reduction.

According to her, a vision is cast for a Nigeria wherein every child enjoys access to quality education and nutritious sustenance, regardless of their background or geographical location. The Vice-Chancellor, Wesley University Ondo, Prof. Samuel Sunday Obeka, has appealed to faith-based universities to consider slashing their fees considering the present economic situation in the country. He also debunked allegations that the university owed their part-time lecturers salaries and refuted the allegations as not only mischievous but also spurious. The institute is the first…

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Nigeria Engages German Firm On Nigeria’s $700m Solid Minerals DepositsThe federal government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a German firm on Nigeria's $700 million solid mineral deposit.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: 1,700 Unity School Teachers Groan Over Unpaid 3-year SalariesOver 1,700 academic staff members of 110 Unity Colleges across the country, have cried out over the failure of the Federal Government to pay them three-year

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Commission To Integrate Almajiri, Out-of-school Children SystemThe minister stated this in Sokoto at an interactive session with Ulamas and officials of the Sokoto State government on the establishment of Almajiri and Out

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: FG targets over 10m children for School Feeding ProgrammeThe Federal Government says the soon-to-be resuscitated National Home Grown School Feeding Programme will cater for over 10 million pupils across the country.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕