FG targets over 10m children for School Feeding Programme

The programme was in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons. She said it was an instrumental force in the advancement of education, the alleviation of hunger, and the dismantling of the cycle of poverty.
According to Adeniji, the initiative resonates with the sentiment that every child deserves the opportunity to flourish and contribute to the nation’s development. Adeniji articulated that by investing in children today, a brighter and more prosperous future was being forged for the nation.
While reiterating the objectives of the school feeding programme model, Adeniji said the programme was aimed at increasing promotion, promoting equity, stimulating growth, and reducing poverty.Beyond its immediate impact on addressing childhood nutrition, it serves as an incentive for families to prioritise education,’’ she said.Adeniji said the Federal Government has committed a huge sum to the school feeding programme, which would be complemented by the state governments.
