FG Reiterates Commitment To Improving Data Protection, Privacy

The national commissioner/CEO, National Data Protection Commission, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, disclosed this during a dialogue organised by Accountability Lab Nigeria in partnership with Spaces for Change, National Data Protection Commission, Paradigm Initiative Nigeria, and National Endowment for Democracy yesterday in Abuja.

Olatunji highlighted the significance of data protection, saying it has become increasingly evident in this age of advanced technology and digitisation, as cases of data breaches and privacy infringements have plagued both individuals and organisations worldwide.

Represented by the head, Innovation Unit, Nigeria Data Protection Commission, NDPC, Chiderah Claire Ikeokonkwo, Olatunji said the federal government is committed to creating more awareness in Nigerian, more so strengthening data protection mechanisms to instill trust and confidence among Nigerian citizens. headtopics.com

“So, at the Nigeria Data Protection Commission we regulate the processing of personal data, which means that we superintend over issues of data protection and privacy in all sectors of the economy and so in terms of work, the kind of work that we do with civil society organisations like accountability lab, it centers around stakeholder engagements.

“If people are aware of what happens when they are exchanging information online, then they will be better informed about how they can protect themselves online. Because most of these platforms are free of charge.”“You sign up to this app and you exchange the information. headtopics.com

Senate expresses commitment to providing clean water for NigeriansThe Senate Committee Chairman on Water Resources, Abdulaziz Yari has expressed commitment of the 10th Senate to legislate and undertake oversight functions on water projects across the country to ensure clean water for Nigerians. Read more ⮕

Nov 11 guber polls: NSA Ribadu affirms commitment to fairness, securityThe National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, has expressed commitment to strict adherence to the established regulations for the upcoming elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States. Ribadu gave the assurance on Friday while addressing members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja. Read more ⮕

FG reaffirms commitment to tackle tobacco smoking among children in NigeriaThe Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to tackle tobacco use by children in the country. The Minister of Youth and Development, Jamila Ibrahim, said this in Abuja on Friday, when Ms Bintou Camara, Regional Director, Tobacco Control Programme (AFRO) Campaign for Tobacco – Free Kids, paid her a courtesy visit. Read more ⮕

AMA Foundation extends lifesaving medical services in Maiduguri, Gombe StateThe AMA Foundation, a leading nonprofit organization, continues its unwavering commitment to improving the health and well-being of communities in Nigeria by providing free medical services. Read more ⮕

We Want To Let The Poor Walk, Run, Not Just Breathe, Says SoludoThe Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has expressed his administration's commitment to providing the poor with opportunities to not just survive but to thrive in the state. Read more ⮕

Presidential Election Now Behind Us, Let’s Move Nigeria ForwardHe acknowledged the challenging economic times faced by Nigeria and emphasised President Tinubu’s commitment to being a president for all Nigerians, Read more ⮕