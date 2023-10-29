FG Reiterates Commitment To Improving Data Protection, Privacy

The national commissioner/CEO, National Data Protection Commission, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, disclosed this during a dialogue organised by Accountability Lab Nigeria in partnership with Spaces for Change, National Data Protection Commission, Paradigm Initiative Nigeria, and National Endowment for Democracy yesterday in Abuja.
Olatunji highlighted the significance of data protection, saying it has become increasingly evident in this age of advanced technology and digitisation, as cases of data breaches and privacy infringements have plagued both individuals and organisations worldwide.
Represented by the head, Innovation Unit, Nigeria Data Protection Commission, NDPC, Chiderah Claire Ikeokonkwo, Olatunji said the federal government is committed to creating more awareness in Nigerian, more so strengthening data protection mechanisms to instill trust and confidence among Nigerian citizens.
“So, at the Nigeria Data Protection Commission we regulate the processing of personal data, which means that we superintend over issues of data protection and privacy in all sectors of the economy and so in terms of work, the kind of work that we do with civil society organisations like accountability lab, it centers around stakeholder engagements.
"If people are aware of what happens when they are exchanging information online, then they will be better informed about how they can protect themselves online. Because most of these platforms are free of charge.""You sign up to this app and you exchange the information.
