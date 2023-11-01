FG proposes roadmap to transit metals locally

The minister who disclosed this in Abuja, at the African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS), with the Theme: “Towards a Just Transition”, said that the government will encourage investments in the determination of large volumes and deposits of transition metals.

“The key lies not only in extracting these metals but in harnessing our capabilities to refine and produce them locally. Doing so is an opportunity to foster economic growth, create jobs, and also maintain control over our resource value chain.

The minister added, “We are committed to a sustainable future that demands innovation and transformation in steel production, ensuring that our advancements align with global environmental standards. The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justices, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) as well as the Attorneys -General the states have been cautioned to ensure the inmates whose fines are to be paid are well assessed and ascertain that that their lists actually have the option to pay fines in the judgments convicting them.…

President Bola Tinubu has sought the approval of the Senate for the confirmation of Dr Chukwuemeka Agbasi as the Managing Director, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA). Tinubu’s request is contained in a letter addressed to the President of Senate and read at plenary on Tuesday. “In accordance with the provision of Section 2(3) of the…

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Budget of booby traps, By Dakuku PetersidePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Licences of 17 Discos, Gencos due for renewal, revocation Nov. 1The Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: We can’t afford to miss another Olympics ticket, NFF tells FalconsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Galvanising investments in care economy to avert global crisisThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕