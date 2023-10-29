FG moves to facilitate speedy delivery of attack helicopters to NAF

The Federal Government procured six units of T-129 ATAK helicopters from the Turkish Aerospace Industry, out of which two are to be delivered to NAF in the coming weeks. The remaining four helicopters are expected to be delivered before the end of the second quarter of 2024. Director, Public Relations and Information at NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, made these known in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Guler had promised Nigeria every support required from the Turkish military and defence companies to strengthen and accelerate the defeat of terrorism and other criminal challenges. He also stated that Badaru and Abubakar visited selected Turkish companies, including Turkish Aerospace Industries, MKE, Aselsan and Roketsan in the quest for collaboration. “These companies are among the highly-rated global defence companies renowned for producing quality defence and military equipment.

