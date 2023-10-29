FG moves to facilitate speedy delivery of attack helicopters to NAF

Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar are currently in Turkey to facilitate the speedy delivery of T-129 ATAK helicopters to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The Federal Government procured six units of T-129 ATAK helicopters from the Turkish Aerospace Industry, out of which two are to be delivered to NAF in the coming weeks. The remaining four helicopters are expected to be delivered before the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Director, of Public Relations and Information at NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, made these known in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja. He stated that the minister earlier held talks with his Turkish counterpart, retired Lt.-Gen Yasar Guler, on critical bilateral and defence cooperation issues as part of programmes lined up for the visit. headtopics.com

Gabkwet added that retired Gen. Guler had promised Nigeria of every support required from the Turkish military and defence companies to strengthen and accelerate the defeat of terrorism and other criminal challenges.

He stated also that Badaru and Abubakar visited selected Turkish companies, including Turkish Aerospace Industries, MKE, Aselsan and Roketsan in the quest for collaboration. “These companies are among highly-rated global defence companies renowned for the production of quality defence and military equipment. headtopics.com

"While at these companies, the minister of defence called for improved synergy between the companies and Nigeria through the transfer of defence technology to Nigeria,'' Gabwat stated.

