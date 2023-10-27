FG lists plans, achievements after Supreme Court victory

Federal Government has Friday called on political leaders and stakeholders to join hands together in moving Nigeria forward.
Reacting to the Supreme Court verdict, Idris opined: “Let me start by welcoming you to this press conference, which we have put together in the aftermath of the significant rulings by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, yesterday, laying to rest the petitions filed regarding the 2023 Presidential Election that brought His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to office.
Now that the legal contest regarding the outcome of the Presidential election is now behind us, it is time for all of us to come together and move forward, into a season of governing that is without distraction.
The removal of petrol subsidies, which as you all know were already envisaged by the Petroleum Industry Act of 2021, is freeing up significant resources for Federal and State Governments to invest in infrastructure and welfare programs for the benefit of citizens.
No serious government seeks to inflict burdens on its people. We are very clear in explaining that these pains being felt are a short-term sacrifice to make for the kind of country that we want and that we deserve.
a. A provisional wage increment of N35,000 monthly for six months, to enhance federal minimum wage, without causing undue inflation. d. Since he assumed office, the President has signed no fewer than five Executive Orders, aimed at improving Nigeria’s business and fiscal environment, and increasing foreign exchange supply.
g. A presidential directive for the release of 200,000 Metric Tonnes of grains from strategic reserves to households across the 36 states and FCT to moderate prices, and 225,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer, seedlings and other inputs to farmers.