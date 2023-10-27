FG launches CNG initiative, with duties waivers on purchases

The Federal Government, on Friday, launched the Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, Initiative with the handing over of two CNG-fuelled buses to the management of the State House.
Adedeji was represented by the Chief Executive Officer of the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, Mr Farouk Ahmed.He said that plans were underway for the government to establish multiple conversion centres across the country in the next two weeks.
“This project is not only about conversion of vehicles but also about generating employment opportunities. “Moreover, it is my pleasure as your Chief Tax Officer, a position I hold alongside as chairmanship of this initiative, to announce that we will be waiving the Value Added Tax on CNG purchases as well as seeking duty waivers for value-chain.“The goal is to build a sustainable future, leveraging our own cheap and clean energy source; gas”, he said. headtopics.com
He implored Nigerians to consider the buses as a symbol of a new beginning, “a journey towards the future, where the power of tomorrow starts today.The Committee Chairman stressed that the buses running on CNG are not just a technical achievement, but a symbol of President Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to spearheading an energy revolution.The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said Nigeria is the eighth-largest gas-producing nation in the world.
AbdulRazaq, who is the governor of Kwara State, called on the private sector to invest in the CNG Bus programme. He said, “This is the first major change to come. We all know that apart from having abundant gas resources, I think number eight in the world in gas reserves, gas is a cheaper means of transportation and cheaper means of energy. headtopics.com