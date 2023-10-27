FG launches CNG initiative, with duties waivers on purchases

The Federal Government, on Friday, launched the Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, Initiative with the handing over of two CNG-fuelled buses to the management of the State House.

Adedeji was represented by the Chief Executive Officer of the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, Mr Farouk Ahmed.He said that plans were underway for the government to establish multiple conversion centres across the country in the next two weeks.

“This project is not only about conversion of vehicles but also about generating employment opportunities. “Moreover, it is my pleasure as your Chief Tax Officer, a position I hold alongside as chairmanship of this initiative, to announce that we will be waiving the Value Added Tax on CNG purchases as well as seeking duty waivers for value-chain.“The goal is to build a sustainable future, leveraging our own cheap and clean energy source; gas”, he said. headtopics.com

He implored Nigerians to consider the buses as a symbol of a new beginning, “a journey towards the future, where the power of tomorrow starts today.The Committee Chairman stressed that the buses running on CNG are not just a technical achievement, but a symbol of President Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to spearheading an energy revolution.The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said Nigeria is the eighth-largest gas-producing nation in the world.

AbdulRazaq, who is the governor of Kwara State, called on the private sector to invest in the CNG Bus programme. He said, “This is the first major change to come. We all know that apart from having abundant gas resources, I think number eight in the world in gas reserves, gas is a cheaper means of transportation and cheaper means of energy. headtopics.com

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Kaduna Gov Commissions Green Ville L-CNG PlantKaduna State government has commissioned the first-ever Liquid/Compress Natural Gas Plant L-CNG in Kakau, giving alternatives to motorists. Read more ⮕

FG launches CNG initiative with seven conversion centresThe Nation Newspaper FG launches CNG initiative with seven conversion centres Read more ⮕

Reps to intervene in FG, ASUU disagreement over withheld salariesThe federal government had withheld the salaries of federal university lecturers following the eight-month ASUU strike in 2022. Read more ⮕

Protesting Residents Block Benin-Agbor Expressway, Seek Govt’s InterventionHe insisted that if the Federal Government did not fix the road, state government should intervene and make the road motorable. Read more ⮕

IPPIS: Federal Govt To Delist Unverified Workers From Payroll TomorrowThe federal government has warned civil servants that any officer whose records could not be verified on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information Read more ⮕

Federal Govt Plans Upgrade Of Water Resources Institute To VarsityFederal government is set to transform the National Water Resources Institute (NWRI) to a world class degree-awarding university, the minister of state for Read more ⮕