FG, labour to meet on 15-point MoU implementation

The federal government will on Monday, October 30, meet with organised labour to discuss the progress made so far in the 15 point Memorandum of Understanding signed which led to the suspension of the indefinite strike planned for October 3, by organised labour.

President, Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, at a briefing on Sunday in Abuja, said the meeting will appraise the progress made by the government in the last 30 days. Part of the agreement with the government was the resolution of the crisis rocking the National Union of Road Transport Workers.€1.2m equipment to be imported for Eko bridge repairs, says Umahi

“Any meeting the federal government calls today with the minister of Labour and employment that meeting will not hold. “For tomorrow’s meeting, the invitation we got was from the office of the chief of staff to the president and that is where previous meetings have been held. headtopics.com

“On the issue of cng they have launched it. Maybe they are trying to fulfill a part of the agreement we had with them. Tomorrow we will hear from them and see how it goes.”