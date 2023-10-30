FG is taking steps to alleviate pains of reforms – Information minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu is taking all the necessary steps to alleviate the pains and cushion the impact of the foundational reforms being carried out.The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu is taking all the necessary steps to alleviate the pains and cushion the impact of the foundational reforms being carried out.

“A provisional wage increment of N35,000 monthly for six months, to enhance federal minimum wage, without causing undue inflation, was made “Since he assumed office, the president has signed no fewer than five Executive Orders, aimed at improving Nigeria’s business and fiscal environment, and increasing foreign exchange supply.

“I must emphasize that one of the primary mandates of the committee is to reduce the tax burdens and complications faced by Nigerians,” Idris said. The minister added that the directive also ordered the release of 225,000 metric tonnes of fertilizers, seedlings and other inputs to farmers across the country. headtopics.com

“In just two weeks since it was launched, close to 500,000 applications have been received from across Nigeria. He further explained that by January 2024, the Tinubu-led administration would be rolling out the new Federal Student Loan Programme that was announced a few months ago.

“These are in addition to the programmes and policies that the states are themselves rolling out on their own. “State and local governments have very important roles to play, and this is why the president has an open-door policy when it comes to engaging with them and finding ways to support them to deliver more effectively on their mandates. headtopics.com

“Against this backdrop of multifaceted government interventions and commitment, I want to appeal to Nigerians to please exercise patience and optimism that Nigeria will emerge from this chapter stronger and more prosperous.

