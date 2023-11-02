FG hopeful of non-oil sector’s contribution to economic growth

Statistics from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) indicate that the sector recorded an export trade worth $4.820 billion in 2022 representing an increase of 39.91 per cent over the 2021 export value.

Indeed, Ayeni appealed to financial institutions such as the Bank of Industry (BOI) and other supporting agencies of government to increase the funding of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to achieve higher non-oil export earnings for the country.

She said the EMP idea was born out of the dire need to enhance the performance of Nigeria’s non-oil export sector through the provision of a veritable platform for learning, unlearning and relearning of new exporters from the established ones in a practical manner.

“EMP is unique because it adopts a practical hands-on approach whereby willing mentees are attached to performing exporters for tutelage on the entire process of non-oil export business.” Earlier in a welcome address, the NEPC Director, Trade Information, Dr. Joe Itah said that the pilot phase of the EMP had 20 members under the tutelage of five mentors.

