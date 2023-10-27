FG establishes seven CNG conversion centres

Chairman of the Committee, Mr Zacch Adedeji, made this known while handing over CNG buses to the State House, Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusesan Adebiyi, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He said the establishment of the CNG conversion centres symbolised the commitment of President Bola Tinubu administration to spearhead energy revolution in the country.He said that the effort was a pivotal step in the country’s journey towards a cleaner and economically sound future.

Adedeji disclosed that FIRS would waive Value Added Tax on CNG purchases and seek duty waivers for the value chain. According to him, it also demonstrates Tinubu’s commitment to environmental sustainability and economic growth. headtopics.com

He said that Universities would be the first beneficiaries of the buses, adding that all state governments would key into it.“Nigeria is a gas country not a crude oil country, 70 percent or thereabout, more of our hydrocarbon is gas. So why are we investing all our time and energy in crude oil?

On his part, Mr Chinedu Oguegbu, the Managing Director, OMAA Motors, a Nigerian automobile manufacturer, expressed gratitude to Tinubu for the initiative. “This is going to go beyond the natural gas value chain. This is going to create thousands of jobs for the youths,” he said.“The State House has some fuel dumps and I want to assure you right away that one of our fuel dumps will be converted to CNG with immediate effect to guarantee frequent fueling of the buses and their maintenance. headtopics.com

