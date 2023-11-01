FG establishes Fire Service training school in Abia community

The Federal fire agency urged the Governor to protect the Federal investments and to maintain his support for the Abia State Fire Service. Welcoming his visitors, Governor Alex Otti praised the efforts of the Federal Fire Service in protecting lives and property in the country and urged the agency to render every needed assistance to his administration to secure the lives and property.

