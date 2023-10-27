FG Distributes Grinding Machines To Benue Yam Farmers

The beneficiaries were trained on various stages of production and processing to help them curb post-harvest losses and avert the looming threat to food security.

The representative of the ministry, Isuwa Maidugu, who made the presentation at the Benue Agriculture and Rural Development Agency (BNARDA) during the empowerment of youths and women in the North West, North East and North Central regions, warned against the diversion of the machines.

He said, “I want to urge you all to make judicious use of the machines given to you to give more credence to the state to maintain its status as the food basket of the nation.”Maidugu also urged them to use the knowledge gathered during their earlier training on the various stages of yam production and processing to stop wastage to improve their livelihood. headtopics.com

In her remarks, the programme manager of BNARDA, Dooshima Zaki, commended the federal government for the step taken to address the plight of Benue farmers to enhance food security in the country“Benue farmers are grateful to the federal government for the provision of the grinding machines which will help yam farmers to move from the production of amala to pounded yam using the machines as they were taught during the training,” she said.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to our correspondent including Mwuese Thomas and Pinega Cecelia both pledged their commitment to put what they have learnt during the training to use and to enhance yam processing for the betterment of their lives.

