FG cracks down on producers over domestic crude oil supply to refineries

Speaking at a meeting with crude oil producers in Abuja, the Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe said it was important that the industry supply enough crude oil to local refineries on a willing buyer, willing seller basis.

He therefore urged the oil producers to make available the volume needed for local refining, stressing that supply to the domestic market would henceforth be given priority over export. He explained that “domestic crude oil supply obligation refers to the requirements imposed by the government on oil producers to allocate a certain portion of their crude oil production for domestic consumption. This is done to ensure a stable and reliable supply of crude oil for the country’s domestic needs, including refining to petroleum products.

“The volume of crude oil that oil producing companies shall dedicate to the domestic crude supply obligation shall be based on an allocation system determined by the Commission”. He disclosed that the Commission shall “enforce the following penalties for violations or non-compliance to the provisions of Section 109 of the Act. A company which fails to respond to requests for quotations within a specified period is liable to pay an administrative fine of $10,000 to the Commission, that is for the period of default.

