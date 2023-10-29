FG committed to funding tertiary health institutions, others

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Tunji Alausa weekend in Lagos said the Federal Government is committed to funding Tertiary Health Institutions across the country even as he promised comprehensive healthcare services to every Nigerian citizen.

“As part of the leadership in the Ministry of Health, we are committed to significantly funding these teaching hospitals, and beyond funding, we will also be working with the sub-national government, and the various state governments to help them improve the capacity and improve the care they continue to deliver to our citizens.

Alausa said Nigerians should expect after the end of his tour, excellent healthcare delivery as President Bola Tinubu had mandated them to develop, build and revitalize the healthcare delivery system in Nigeria as well as provide comprehensive care to each citizen of the country.

Noting that the institution’s vision was to provide excellent and comprehensive health care, he called on the federal government to assist them in repairing their oxygen plant which has been down for over 4 weeks.

Alimi further lamented that the hospital was short staff with 310 staff and the bulk of them are in the nursing department, amongst doctors, physiotherapists, pharmacists, and laboratory scientists. "After our waiver is released, we are hoping that they can give us a one-to-one replacement, so that for every person that goes, we are authorised to replace, a nurse by a nurse, a pharmacist by a pharmacist, a doctor by a doctor, a physiotherapist by a physiotherapist.

“We are hoping that very soon cancer surgery will join and in severe, intensive care and pain management services. We have robust clinicians who provide cardiology and endocrinology services. Our new diagnostic services are also not to be pushed to service.

