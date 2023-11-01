FG cautioned to assess inmates before payment of fines

As part of efforts to decongest the Nigeria correctional centre, the minister of interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has disclosed plans to pay fines of 4,000 inmates. He added the minister of interior liaises with the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure that each inmate is assessed mentally, psychologically, and physically before reintegrating them into the society.

“Source for funds from/liaise with the private sector to facilitate a watertight rehabilitation/reintegration program for the said inmates. The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justices, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) as well as the Attorneys -General the states have been cautioned to ensure the inmates whose fines are to be paid are well assessed and ascertain that that their lists actually have the option to pay fines in the judgments convicting them.…

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said that the political crisis involving himself and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, will be resolved. Vice President Kashim Shettima has sought the assistance of the United States government for the agenda on food security of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration. Shettima made the request when he met with Mr Cary Fowler, U.S Special Envoy for Global Food Security, as part of his schedules in the United States of America.…

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said that Nigeria lost over ₦16.25 trillion due to oil theft in the country.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Budget of booby traps, By Dakuku PetersidePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Licences of 17 Discos, Gencos due for renewal, revocation Nov. 1The Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: We can’t afford to miss another Olympics ticket, NFF tells FalconsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Galvanising investments in care economy to avert global crisisThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕