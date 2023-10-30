Ferguson pays tribute to ‘tower of strength’ Bobby Charlton

has described Bobby Charlton as a “tower of strength” for him in a heartfelt tribute to the Manchester United and England great.

After an illustrious career in which he won the World Cup with England and the European Cup with United, Charlton served the club as a director and ambassador. In a eulogy in the matchday programme for Sunday’s derby fixture against Manchester City, Ferguson reflected on his appointment and the “personal connection” he had with Charlton.

Ferguson, the last United manager to win the Premier League, in 2013, described Charlton as “the greatest English player of all time”. He added: “I am so sorry for Lady Norma (Charlton), who was always by Bobby’s side, especially as his health declined, and my thoughts have been with the whole family these past few days. headtopics.com

