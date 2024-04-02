Fenerbache Player Osayi-Samuel Referred to Disciplinary Panel for Fight with Pitch Invader

Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) has referred Fenerbache player Bright Osayi-Samuel to a disciplinary panel for his involvement in a fight with a pitch invader. Osayi-Samuel, who joined Fenerbache in 2021, was attacked by Transzonspor fans after a 3-2 victory.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) stated that Osayi-Samuel's actions were in violation of the Football Disciplinary Instruction.

