Femi Falana Criticizes Kano Election Tribunal's Judgement

Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has criticized the judgement of the Kano state election petitions tribunal. The tribunal declared Abba Yusuf, candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), as governor of the state. However, Falana disagrees with this decision and believes that judges should not punish voters for the mistakes made by INEC officials. The tribunal deducted 165,663 votes from Yusuf's total due to the lack of proper marking by INEC officials.

