Femi Falana calls for register of kidnapped, released and missing persons in Nigeria

Femi Falana , senior advocate of Nigeria , says the federal government needs to have a register of kidnapped, released and missing persons in the country.

“While I think it is a diversionary suggestion, other Nigerians would prefer that we recommend capital punishment for the criminality that leads to corruption. “Secondly, the alleged mismanagement of the N1 billion set aside by the government to alleviate the sufferings of the parents as well as the missing students, I think it is important for us to draw the attention of the public to this aspect and that would make Nigerians interested in this matter.”

