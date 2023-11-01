Female students rescued from bandits in Zamfara receive money from FG — Official

Mr Musa announced this in a statement signed by the spokesperson for his ministry, Bashir Kabir in Gusau on Tuesday. He said the assistance was presented to the victims through the Federal Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.“On behalf of Zamfara State Government, we appreciate the gesture and the Honourable Minister Dr Betta Edu, for the kind assistance to the students,” he said.He expressed the commitment of the state government towards collaborating with the Federal Government in salvaging the plight of victims of the humanitarian crisis in the state.

The commissioner appreciated the management of the university and the parents of the victims for their patience, understanding, support and cooperation during the sad moment. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister had paid a one-day working visit to the state during which he commiserated with the university and the victims.

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent governmentFor continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Why Zamfara governors hid true state of insecurity in stateDespite supporting the removal of the subsidy on petrol, the former senator said things are tough for Nigerians.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Gov Fubara enters emergency meeting with State Security CouncilRivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara is currently in an emergency meeting with the State Security Council.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: [BREAKING] Fubara, Adeleke, Obaseki, others meet in Abuja over Rivers crisisRivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki have arrived at Oyo State Governors Lodge in Abuja for the party’s forum meeting.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Revealed: How Bello Matawalle Released Billions To Furnish 14 Uncompleted Governor's LodgesZamfara State Government has produced documents showing how former Governor and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, approved 100% payment of over

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Group queries source of Zamfara Governors’ wealth, urges CCB to investigateA group, Advocate for Social Justice, has called on the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to probe the total cash declaration of Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State. The Executive Director of the group, Gamji Joseph made the call while addressing a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Provide facts, figures of your wealth, anti-graft group asks Zamfara govThe Nation Newspaper Provide facts, figures of your wealth, anti-graft group asks Zamfara gov

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕