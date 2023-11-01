Female students rescued from bandits in Zamfara receive money from FG — Official

Mr Musa announced this in a statement signed by the spokesperson for his ministry, Bashir Kabir in Gusau on Tuesday. He said the assistance was presented to the victims through the Federal Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.“On behalf of Zamfara State Government, we appreciate the gesture and the Honourable Minister Dr Betta Edu, for the kind assistance to the students,” he said.He expressed the commitment of the state government towards collaborating with the Federal Government in salvaging the plight of victims of the humanitarian crisis in the state.
The commissioner appreciated the management of the university and the parents of the victims for their patience, understanding, support and cooperation during the sad moment. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister had paid a one-day working visit to the state during which he commiserated with the university and the victims.
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent governmentFor continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕