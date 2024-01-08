Female ammunition supplier to bandits arrested in Kaduna

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 28-year-old female supplier of ammunition to bandits, Bilkisu Suleiman, and other suspects. They were nabbed in a New Year interdiction in Kaduna, Lagos, Niger, Kogi, Kano, Borno, and Osun states. Suleiman was arrested last Wednesday, January 3, by officers on patrol, along the Zaria-Kano expressway, in possession of 249 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition concealed in a black nylon bag kept in her lady’s handbag.

Spokesperson for the agency, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development, yesterday, said she was on her way to deliver the ammunition to an identified bandit in Kakumi village, Katsina State. She was, thereafter, transferred to the Kaduna state command of the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation





