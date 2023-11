In a post on his Instagram handle in the early hours of Wednesday, Made wrote: “Today, a love story that began with two characters continues into one.”Made Kuti is the grandson of the iconic afrobeat pioneer, late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and son of Afrobeat legend, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti.

