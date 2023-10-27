Federal Govt Set To Revamp Steel Sector, Overhaul MTI

The Federal Government is set to revamp Nigeria’s steel sector to enhance the economy, create employment opportunities and speed towards industrialization.
Nigeria’s Minister of State for Steel, Uba Maigari Ahmadu stated this during an official visit to Anambra State. During the visit, the Minister paid a familiarisation visit to Governor Chukwuma Soludo at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.
The Minister said he takes pride in Governor Soludo and recognizes Anambra as a cluster of industrial development in the country and extended a hand of fellowship to the State government.Receiving the Minister, Governor Soludo commended the present administration for putting their hands on what is important, expressing optimism that the present government will put things in place to unleash the great potentials of the country.
The Minister was earlier conducted round facilities at the Metallurgical Training Institute, MTI, Onitsha where he decried the mad rush for certificates among young Nigerians and expressed optimism that the state government would help scale up interest in skill acquisition and liaise with the institute, as a way to eradicate poverty.He revealed that it was the first facility tour the ministry was embarking under his watch, saying that the visit was a result of a carefully planned agenda.
He added that the present administration is passionate about the steel sector and assured that MTI, Onitsha would get serious attention under the leadership of President Tinubu while thinking outside the box within their limited resources.
Earlier, the Director and Chief Executive, MTI, Onitsha, Bode Fakuade, solicited for increased government attention towards the Institute by way of putting more infrastructure as well as funding, saying that it will go a long way to impact skills on the young people thereby solving restiveness.