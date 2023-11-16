Federal Government to Resume Prosecution of Suspected Terrorists

The Federal Government has hinted that it will in the next two weeks resume the prosecution of some suspected terrorists, including Boko Haram members who have been indicted for the heinous crimes. The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, SAN, revealed this on Thursday in Abuja.

Fagbemi, who made the disclosure at the opening of the 40th Technical Commission and Plenary Meeting of the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), pointed out that the federal government is very much alive to the issue and is finalising efforts to ensure a smooth and successful trial. 'Efforts are on to resume the trial of those categories of people. And I think, in the next two weeks, it will be a different story. We are conscious of that issue. 'Facilities are being put in place. Apart from the regular physical mode of trial, we are working on ways to ensure that virtual trials can also be conducted,' the minister sai

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATİONNEWS: Federal Government's Forex Reforms Praised by Ministry of Finance CEOThe CEO of Ministry of Finance Incorporated, Dr. Armstrong Takang, has praised the Federal Government for instituting forex reforms and freeing forex previously used to defend the naira. He highlighted the benefits of the 'willing buyer, willing seller' model and encouraged people with genuine forex to invest in the domestic economy.

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Federal Government's Decision to Deduct 40% of Revenue from Public Universities Sparks CrisisThe Federal Government 's decision to deduct 40% of internally generated revenues from public universities has sparked a crisis between the government and university workers. This decision is expected to have a negative impact on the academia, leading to potential pushback.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Government workers and schools join indefinite strike in NigeriaMany government workers, schools and other affiliates of organised labour, yesterday, joined the indefinite strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress (TUC). Offices located at the state secretariat were deserted as only a few workers, who claimed to have got the strike information late, reported for work and quickly returned home. Pupils and students of some public primary and secondary schools, who had earlier resumed work for the day, were asked to go home by their teachers. At the Ekiti State University, members of NASU, ASUU and other unions stayed away from the campus, leaving the students in a state of confusion.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Lagos State Government Implements Physical Inspection for Roadworthiness CertificatesThe Lagos State government has announced that from January 1, 2022, no vehicle within its borders will be issued a roadworthiness certificate without physical inspection. This move aims to address the frequent breakdown of articulated vehicles and trucks on roads. However, the effectiveness of government agencies responsible for certifying these vehicles and licensing drivers has been questioned due to the recurring accidents involving trucks and articulated vehicles in Lagos and Ogun states.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: Lawyers and CSOs Call for Arrest of Labour Leaders for Disobeying Court OrderLawyers and civil society organisations (CSOs) have called for the arrest of labour leaders for disobeying a court order restraining them from embarking on the ongoing nation-wide strike. The workers are protesting last week’s brutalisation of the NLC president, Mr Joe Ajaero, in Imo State and the failure of the federal government to meet some of their demands arising from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress affiliates in Lagos State go on indefinite strikeAffiliates of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) in Lagos State comply with the directive of the two labour unions to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike due to the alleged failure of the Federal Government to address issues affecting workers.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »