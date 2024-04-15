Federal Government to Crack Down on Illegal Flights and Non-Certified Personnel

, minister of aviation and aerospace, says the federal government is set to arrest and sanction illegal flights and non-certified personnel .According to the minister, the federal government has received credible information about them and would not hesitate to persecute them.

“And we give them very low fee paydays. The moment you give them, they begin to carry passengers all over Nigeria, doing six or eight flights a day. And nobody checked them before I came,” Keyamo said. “First of all, in terms of the regulation, tracking them, making sure passengers that you carry are safe, regulating them and all that is low. Secondly, you are cheating the federal government. It is economic sabotage and I’m not going to allow that to happen.“So people who are even my friends or friends of Mr. President, we are going to come hard on all of them, ground their planes, withdraw their licences and come very hard on them.

