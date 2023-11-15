Federal Government's Forex Reforms Praised by Ministry of Finance CEO

The Federal Government took the right step by instituting forex reforms and freeing forex previously used to defend the naira, Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of Finance Incorporated, Dr. Armstrong Takang has said. Speaking yesterday at the unveiling of the 2023 Nigerian Banking Sector Report titled: “Getting Nigeria to Work Again!” in Lagos, he said government had in the past, lost so much forex trying to defend the naira.

Defending ongoing reforms in the forex market, Takang, who represented Minster of Finance & Coordinating Minster of the Economy, Wale Edun, said the implementation of the ‘willing buyer, willing seller’ model has preserved forex for the economy. He said that in its effort to unlock forex liquidity, the Federal Government is encouraging people with genuine forex to bring them back home for investment in the domestic economy. He said many of the corporate assets are not paying dividend to the government, and that has led to revenue los

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANNİGERİA: President Tinubu Advances Negotiations for Infrastructure Finance FacilityPresident Bola Tinubu, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, discusses a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure finance facility from the Islamic Development Bank to fund infrastructure projects in Nigeria.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Bonaventure Melah: Federal perm secs’s exam and desperate blackmailersChinua Achebe of blessed memory, in one of his classics, had identified lack of leadership as the problem of Nigeria.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: N100bn allocated for federal housing scheme in NigeriaHopes have brightened with the dawn of the era for Nigerians aspiring to become homeowners under the federal housing scheme, with the appropriation of N100 billion for the Renewed Hope estates and cities project.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

THECABLENG: COEASU Rejects Government Policy on Revenue RemittanceThe Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has rejected a government policy requiring partially funded institutions to remit 40 percent of their internally generated revenue (IGR) to the treasury.

Source: thecableng | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Diabetes Patients Demand Government Action to Address PovertyDiabetes patients in Nigeria are demanding government action to address the poverty caused by the disease. They are calling for increased taxes on sugary beverages and affordable insulin.

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Government workers and schools join indefinite strike in NigeriaMany government workers, schools and other affiliates of organised labour, yesterday, joined the indefinite strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress (TUC). Offices located at the state secretariat were deserted as only a few workers, who claimed to have got the strike information late, reported for work and quickly returned home. Pupils and students of some public primary and secondary schools, who had earlier resumed work for the day, were asked to go home by their teachers. At the Ekiti State University, members of NASU, ASUU and other unions stayed away from the campus, leaving the students in a state of confusion.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »