Federal Government's Decision to Deduct 40% of Revenue from Public Universities Sparks Crisis

For the umpteenth time, the crisis between the Federal Government and university workers may again rear its ugly head, following government’s decision to commence automatic 40 per cent deduction of Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) of public universities and other partially-funded institutions across the country.

The decision of the Federal Government to deduct 40 per cent of revenue generated internally by public universities will leave the academia worst of, with attendant pushback in the offing, OWEDE AGBAJILEKE reports. For the umpteenth time, the crisis between the Federal Government and university workers may again rear its ugly head, following government's decision to commence automatic 40 per cent deduction of Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) of public universities and other partially-funded institutions across the country. For some observers, the issue is not a matter of if, but when the honeymoon between university teachers, under the aegis of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and the Bola Tinubu-led administration would be ove

