Federal Government's Battle Against Insecurity Yields Dividends

The Federal Government's battle against general insecurity, especially oil theft in the Southsouth, banditry and kidnapping is yielding dividends, National Security Adviser (NSA) He restated the determination of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration to end the myriads of security challenges slowing down Nigeria's economic development. The NSA cited the rise, within five months, in the production of crude which hovered from 1mbpd/1.2mbpd to about 1.

7mbpd as clear evidence of the success recorded against economic saboteurs in the oil-producing region. He said with the ongoing battle against oil thieves and restiveness in the Niger Delta, the nation's crude oil production has risen close to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production quota of N1.8mbpd.The NSA gave insights into how the government was tackling insecurity nationwide at the 19th All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) 2023 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom Stat

