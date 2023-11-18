Federal Government Releases Over 4,000 Inmates to Decongest Custodial Centres

The Federal Government has reportedly flagged off the release of 4,068 inmates sentenced to various terms of imprisonment with the option of a fine and compensation in custodial centres nationwide.

Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, who performed the symbolic release of the inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, Abuja, on Saturday, said the aim was to decongest custodial centres across the country and make them humane for proper reformation and rehabilitation of offenders to take place. He lamented that as of Friday, November 17, 2023, there were about 80,804 inmates in 253 custodial facilities nationwide, and the total installed capacity for the 253 custodial centres adds up to less than 50,000. Tunji-Ojo called for reform in the criminal justice administration to allow for speedy dispensation of justice, pointing out that a large number of inmates in custodial centres are awaiting tria





