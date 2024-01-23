Federal Government avails N200bn to MSMEs, manufacturing sectors

The Federal Government has availed Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the manufacturing sectors of N200 billion to create more job opportunities in the country. Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nura Rimi, disclosed this in a message at a capacity building for MSMEs in the North Central held in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Represented by Mohammed Ismaila, the permanent secretary said the money would be accessed by small business owners with a single digit interest loan to help them expand their businesses and create wealth. The Federal Government, he said, has also commenced the licensing of Business Development Service Provider (BDSPs), based on a new certification and accreditation framework to equally standardise the delivery of Business Development Service (BDS) in the countr





