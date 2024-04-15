Federal Government Approves Electronic Monitoring and Evaluation Framework for Import Duty Exemption Certificates

The Federal Government has approved the addition of an electronic monitoring and evaluation framework to the current Import Duty Exemption Certificates , IDEC, process.

He disclosed that the policy will provide the Federal Ministry of Finance with a robust automated tool for more effective M & E measurement of the impact of all customs duty exemptions issued by the Ministry to government entities, companies, NGOs and International Organizations.

