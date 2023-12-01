Federal Government Adopts Measures to Reduce Budget Deficit

A number of measures have been adopted by the Federal Government to reduce the budget deficit by nearly half. This action, which will involve a combination of fiscal, economic and accounting strategies, is expected to lead to the blocking of leakages and the redirecting of financing to long-term economic growth.A new comprehensive revenue generation and management strategy is expected to cut the budget deficit to 3.88 per cent. The new strategy is a major anchor of the N27.

5 trillion budget proposal, which debates started yesterday at the two chambers of the National Assembly. The target is to close the deficit gap to within the threshold of three per cent set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007. With declining revenues and stubbornly high expenditures, especially recurrent expenditures, Nigeria’s budget deficit had widened over the years, significantly above the guide set by extant laws. The budget deficit in 2024 is projected at N9.18 trillion or 3.88 per cent of GDP. In 2023, the budget deficit was N13.78 trillion, some 6.11 per cent of GD





