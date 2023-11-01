Fed workers wage award in N2.1tr supplementary budget

A director in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) confirmed to The Nation last night that they (workers on federal payroll) have started receiving their October salaries. Treasury-funded workers are those captured in the Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS) after verification.

According to a circular from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved “a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on October 2, as a result of the dispute arising from withdrawal of subsidy on the price of premium motor spirit (PMS)”.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the two letters from the President at plenary on the floor of the Senate chamber. House of Representatives Speaker Abbas Tajudeen did the same in the Green chamber of the National Assembly.

The Senate Committees on Appropriation and Finance as well as their counterparts in the House are expected to consider the president’s letters.

