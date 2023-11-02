Fed Govt votes N801.4b for key projects in N2.1tr 2023 Supplementary Budget

The government said the budget extra would bolster critical sectors and address pressing national concerns. The allocation, it explained, is meant to fuel initiatives that would boost food security, support tertiary students through loans, facilitate conditional cash transfers, and fulfil the N35,000 wage award pledge.

A noteworthy segment of this budget allocation, amounting to N70.2 billion, will be directed towards the provision of agricultural implements and infrastructure across the six geopolitical zones, with an allocation of N11.7 billion for each zone. This strategic investment is expected to fortify the nation’s agricultural sector, fostering growth and sustainability.

An additional N70.2 billion is set aside to provide seedlings, agricultural inputs, and supplies across the country, ensuring that farming communities have access to the resources required for productive and efficient agriculture. Each zone is to get N11.7 billion, thus promoting balanced agricultural development throughout the country.To fortify the nation’s food security, the government has allocated N25.

To fulfill the N35,000 palliative cash (wage award) commitment made by President Bola Tinubu to civil servants nationwide, the Federal Government has allocated N210 billion for four months. This wage award is a testament to the government’s dedication to supporting the workforce and ensuring that they receive the financial support they deserve to cushion the impact of subsidy payment stoppage.

