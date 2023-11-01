Fed Govt eyes N2b from gaming, lottery

Speaking during the yearly gaming conference of the NLRC which had: ‘Innovation and disruptions: Core strategies for success,’ as theme, the minister said the industry has presented numerous benefits to the country, including generating millions of jobs and encouraging entrepreneurship development.
However, we believe that all concerned can find mutual common ground for the good of stakeholders to enhance peace, harmony and progress. Therefore, the ministry suggests a ‘Shared-Value’ engagement to reach an amicable resolution of issues in the gaming sector rather than the ‘Jurisdictional Protection’ approach as the case is now.”
He said: “The gaming sector, we believe, holds the key to economic growth and is a potent tool for addressing the pressing issues of unemployment and low per capita income. Nigeria, our beloved nation, is teeming with untapped potential, and its most precious resource is our population. Our aspirations are firmly grounded in the power of innovation within the gaming industry, as it provides a gateway to create employment opportunities and, inevitably, wealth creation.
“The dynamism of gaming has ushered in the advent of technology, creating a digital era. It has fundamentally reshaped how we perceive and engage in the gaming industry. This transformation has brought challenges and opportunities, making it increasingly complex for any state to assert complete regulatory control, especially in light of the growing prevalence of online and remote gaming operators.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕