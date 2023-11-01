Fed Govt decries youths abuse of tobacco

A recent assessment conducted by CTFK has revealed a widespread use and access to tobacco among youth in Nigeria.The minister said Nigeria needs to partner and collaborate with relevant stakeholders to educate Nigerians to understand the health implications of tobacco smoking among young people.

“We must work with the act that bans tobacco smoking in public places especially to prevent second hand smoke. “More concerning is the fact that our adolescents between ages 13 and 15 have reported use of e-cigarettes, and of those who have used tobacco, 80% have used it before the age of 14 years. And we want you to note that this is not confined to a particular parish or socio-economic group – it is occurring across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

She said: “We are the leading advocacy organisations in the world that advocate against tobacco smoking. We are focusing on tobacco control.

