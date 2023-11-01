Fed Govt conducts gap analysis on VAPP laws

The government, through the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), said 34 states have their different versions of the VAPP Act which they have adopted as law. Director General (DG) NAPTIP, Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi said the agency has done a comprehensive review of the VAPP laws, including the VAPP Act, and found the VAPP Act also has gaps.

She said by the time the gaps of the analysis is presented, states would see what the deficiencies and strengths are. The DG said this yesterday in Abuja, at the NAPTIP in partnership with Ford Foundations, 2023 state level coordinating meeting aimed at Strengthening governments approach and commitment to preventing and responding to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Nigeria.

She said: “Unless we tackle issues of SGBV in the country through the role of government and role of civil society as a whole, the issue would persist. We are here today for the 2023 state-level coordinating meeting to address issues of SGBV across the country. Of course, NAPTIP is responsible for implementing the VAPP Act in the FCT, but we know that as at today, 34 states have their different versions of the VAPP Act which they have adopted as law.

“We advocate for states to adopt the VAPP Act as law but in terms of content of the various laws in the country, the act should be a template to guide states in the adoption of the VAPP Act. So we have done a comprehensive review of the VAPP laws, including the VAPP Act and the VAPP Act also has gaps and by the time we present the gaps of our analysis, states would see what the deficiencies and strengths are.

