FCTA introduces e-booking, ticketing of vehicles in Abuja

Mr Bello explained that the move was to curb revenue leakages and promote transparency, accountability, and effectiveness in the FCT traffic management system. “This evolution will empower DRTS officers to serve the public better by delivering services that are not only seamless but efficient and transparent.

“This will equally eliminate the challenges associated with manual systems. It will also help us to manage fines and ticketing systems while minimizing revenue leakages,” he said. This, he said, would ensure that every money due to the government goes to the government and is accounted for.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was attended by all operational staff from the 22 commands of the directorates.

